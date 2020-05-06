Katie Nimon has been selected as National's candidate in Napier for the 2020 General Election.

She will go up against incumbent Napier MP Stuart Nash.

Nimon is currently the General Manager of her family's 115-year old bus company, Nimon Luxury Passenger Transport, based in Hawke's Bay and Taupo.

She has been working in the business since she was 14 and is recognised as a leading influencer for Hawke's Bay tourism.

The National Party said it was thrilled someone like Nimon who has immense experience in business and regional tourism has put their hand up to be part of team National.

"I'm incredibly excited to be selected as the National Party's candidate for Napier and I'm looking forward to getting out and earning Napier's trust," Nimon said.

