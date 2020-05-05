

Firefighters have a roadside vegetation fire near the Hastings community of Waimarama under control.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received a report of the blaze on Waimarama Rd about 10.44am on Wednesday.

The blaze spanned an area of about half a hectare in size, according to a Fire and Emergency spokesman.

The spokesman said a one urban fire truck, one water tanker and a rural fire truck were at the scene.

Principal Rural Fire Officer for Hawke's Bay Trevor Mitchell said the blaze had burnt along the roadside of Waimarama Rd.

"Everything is still very dry and we certainly didn't get the rain we were all hoping for," he said.

"But the fire is now under control and no longer spreading."

