One of two Canterbury dogs poisoned has made a miraculous about-turn overnight after spending his first night at home.

Brooke Wallis says her family's two pet poodle-cross Pomeranians were poisoned by their neighbour in the small rural town of Cust, near Rangiora, on Friday.

One, Clyde, died but the other - Bonno - returned home from the vets yesterday where he today woke looking a lot better.

In a Facebook post which has since been shared nearly 5000 times, Wallis wrote how their two dogs had been on their neighbour's property chasing rabbits on Friday.

Advertisement

She was then called by a neighbour who said they could hear the pets "yelping" from a local property.

Driving their with her family, they whistled to the two small dogs to call them out.

They didn't rush back to their owners but Wallis could hear them howling, she said on Facebook.

"My husband decided to drive up to the culprit's home to check, they didn't appear to be home," Wallis wrote.

This is a very difficult post. But I felt I had to share it. On Friday night, a person from our Cust community who has... Posted by Brooke Wallis on Sunday, 3 May 2020

"He found our dogs in a holding pen at their home, with their legs tightly bound with bailing twine upside down. My husband broke them free and rushed them home."

But one of the two, Bonno, was in a bad way - he couldn't walk or move properly.

The family sped to the vet, who prescribed anti-inflammatory medication for Bonno.

"We nursed Bonno all night in our bed, while he squealed in pain," she wrote.

Advertisement

When contacted by the Herald today, Wallis was reluctant to release much further detail, citing a current police investigation.

However, she confirmed that the family had lived at the property as long as they'd had the dogs - three years.

She said they hadn't had any issue the neighbour in question since about June last year so were shocked at what had happened.

"We've lived here for three years.

"To be honest, there's not really a lot about it. We've obviously had a few disagreements in the past, in relation to stock and animals as you sometimes do with farming neighbours, but otherwise ... I haven't heard from this person since June last year so it literally has come out of nowhere.

"It's really hard."

Last year's incident was in relation to their stock grazing on her property. It was dealt with via text message.

"It was a text argument, there was no contact. I hadn't even met the person so other than that, there really is nothing to tell because we haven't heard from the person since June last year."

After Clyde died on Saturday, Bonno, the white dog, had been in the vets before returning home yesterday as they couldn't afford to keep him there.

"We bought Bonno home last night to let the universe decide [whether he would survive] because we couldn't afford to keep him in the vet.

"We bought him home and thought whatever will be, will be and if he dies, he dies, in the love of our home.

"But miraculously we've woken up this morning and he has turned a complete corner and he has done really, really well.

"It's amazing. We just woke up this morning and he lifted his head up and he just all of a sudden, I think maybe being home and [having] some proper rest without all the bright lights of a vet surgery, I think maybe he's just having some cuddles and love and smelling the smells has helped him.

"It sounds really weird but he's come right and he's still sick but he's definitely turned a massive corner."

As for how the family were feeling, she said the severity and shock of the attack on their dogs had "definitely sunken in".

However, now they were trying to focus on Bonno and hoped the person responsible would get charged by police.

"It's taken us a few days but it's quite sad being at home and having Bonno and not having Clyde.

"They were born together, they've been together forever in their lives, so it's very sad for us and I guess we're just overwhelmed with all the support that we've received and we really hope the process isn't as long and drawn out as it needs to be and it just gets dealt to."