The Government should stop playing "Russian roulette" with children's health and have an open discussion about the risk of Covid-19 in early childhood learning centres, MPs have been told.

And Early Childhood Council chief executive Peter Reynolds has told the Epidemic Response Committee that the sector has not heard anything yet about what level 2 will look like.

The Health Ministry has justified reopening education institutes under level 3 by saying that the chances of Covid-19 transmission among children was very low while the social costs of school closures were high.

Reynolds said that a survey showed that 73 per cent of council members were "okay or nervous" about reopening last week, and that the chief concern was carrier transmission.

"We're worried about carrier transmission and we'd like information to be shared with parents, because they are expressing concern."

He said the parents were seeing Covid cases among children overseas and even though transmission among children was possible, "they're not seeing it in the Government's messaging".

"They feel like we're having stuff hidden from us ... They [Parents] need reassurance their child is okay to head back, rather than the kinds of things we're seeing at the moment, which frankly looks like a sales pitch.

"We need to stop playing Russian roulette with our children."

It's day eight of alert level 3 and MPs will hear from educators who have had schools and Early Childhood Education centres open for a week.

The committee this morning is being advised by Victoria University vice-chancellor Grant Guilford, and will hear from representatives from the Early Childhood Council, the New Zealand Principals Federation, Auckland Grammar School, Oropi School, and the Hair and Beauty Industry Training Organisation.

Many schools and early childhood learning centres were anxious about opening their doors last week to students up to year 10 inclusive, with some saying they may refuse to do so due to Covid-19 fears.

Reynolds said that many ECE centres also faced a financial crash because the sector was already under pressure and had been open during level 3 but were not charging parents.

He called for clear level 2 guidance from the Government, adding that a 1m physical distancing rule would be viable.

But if the current space restrictions were rolled over to level 2, he said ECE centres would continue to have half-filled rooms, which would trigger lost revenue, staff redundancies and the closure of some centres.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will outline on Thursday what life under level 2 will look like, and Cabinet will decide on Monday whether the country is ready to ease down from level 3.

Current guidelines under level 2 state that schools and ECE centres will open, with distance learning available for those unable to attend school, such as people self-isolating.

The Government has asked parents to keep their children at home where possible, and last week Ardern said that message seemed to have been heard as attendance at ECE centres was at 4 per cent while year 1 to 10 attendance at schools was at 2 per cent.

Hairdressers are also hoping to be able to open under level 2, but how that could happen with 1m physical distancing rules remains to be seen.

The committee is chaired by National leader Simon Bridges and was set up while Parliament was adjourned. It is continuing even though Parliament is sitting again in a limited capacity.