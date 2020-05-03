

Every year, before Armistice Day, Scotsman Ron Scrimgeour honours his Kiwi namesake Sergeant Ralph Scrimgeour by placing a cross at his local war memorial.

This Anzac Day, in Hawke's Bay, Sergeant Ralph's family wore his medals to honour his sacrifice.

But until this week, Sergeant Ralph's New Zealand family and Ron Scrimgeour in Scotland had no idea each other existed, let alone that annually they commemorate Sergeant Ralph's death on June 14, 1917 when he was aged just 25.

Sgt Ralph was killed in battle in Messines where he is buried and commemorated at the Messines Ridge (New Zealand) Memorial in Belgium.

Until this past week, Ron knew little about Sgt Ralph, other than they shared a surname.

Ron Scrimgeour is an honorary member of Regimental Association the Black Watch Association Angus Branch.

In 2014 he was invited by the Royal British Legion to write a tribute to Sergeant Ralph Scrimgeour for a project commemorating the name of every British or Commonwealth soldier who died in World War I.

Curious about the Kiwi soldier with the same surname, Ron had wondered if they were related. He also wanted to let Sgt Ralph's family in New Zealand know of his tribute.

This week, he decided to reach out to Hawke's Bay Today readers through a letter to the paper, to try to find more Scrimgeour family members

Sue Read (nee Scrimgeour) is from Otane and now lives in Taradale. She read Ron's letter and immediately got in touch.

She is one of two surviving Hawke's Bay based nieces of Sergeant Ralph Scrimgeour.

Her cousin Marie Fay McKay lives in Hastings.

"The relatives of Ralph Scrimgeour, my father's only brother, are so grateful to Hawke's Bay Today for printing the letter from our distant relative in Scotland, Ron J Scrimgeour.

"If [the Hawke's Bay Today] hadn't printed this we would never have known," Sue said.

Sue and Ron have made contact with each other and Sue is looking forward to speaking with him.

Sue's grandfather, three of his brothers and two of his sisters moved to New Zealand from Methven, Perthshire, Scotland between 1864 and 1879.

Two siblings remained in Scotland so Sue is interested to see how he and Ron may be distantly related.

Ron said he had got quite a shock when he saw the death of a near namesake recorded, after he was asked to write a tribute to Sgt Ralph.

"I was honoured to be able to recognise Ralph's ultimate sacrifice and the fact that he lies in a grave so far from his homeland touched me greatly."

Ron's invitation and tribute to Sergeant Ralph Scrimgeour from Otane. Photo / Supplied

The tribute Ron wrote reads:

"No worlds of mine can glorify

The sacrifice you made

You gave your life that I may live

A life beyond your grave

But rest in peace, dear Sergeant Ralph

You lie with the bravest of the brave".

Sue Read said her parents Jean and Frank Scrimgeour, who lived in Otane, had spoken of Ralph as "a very special man, who loved life, his family and friends".

"His letters home to NZ during the war were loving, affectionate, informative and a pleasure to read".

Ron Scrimgeour from Scotland wrote to the Hawke's Bay Today in the hopes of telling the family of Sergeant Ralph Scrimgeour of his tribute to him. Photo / Supplied

Sue and Marie remembered their Uncle Ralph this past Anzac Day by wearing his medals and ribbons during their commemorations.

Every year Ron places a small wooden cross with Ralph's name on it at the War Memorial at Forfar, a few days before the November Armistice Service.

It is a tradition he wants to continue with his young grandchildren Eve and Alex Scrimgeour.

"I want to ensure that the recognition of one Scrimgeour to another continues.''