A person has died in a house fire at Whangateau, north of Auckland, police have confirmed.

The fire service were called at 6.54pm last night to the fire on Birdsall Rd.

Police will be making further inquiries today into the cause of the fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the house was well alight when three appliances sent to fight the blaze arrived.

A person was unaccounted for and another occupant was talking to firefighters at the scene, the spokesman said.

At the time it was unclear if the missing person was at the property.

By 8.30pm the fire was under control, and was not threatening the surrounding bush.