One person has died and two are seriously injured after a crash in north Waikato this afternoon.

Waikato Road Policing Manager Jeff Penno said single-vehicle crash occurred about 4.15pm on SH27 between Torehape Rd East and Mahuta Rd South.

Prior to the crash a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on SH27 was alerted to the vehicle due to the manner of driving.

The police vehicle turned in order to stop the vehicle.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle however it was located immediately afterwards crashed off the road, Penno said.

Emergency services responded however one person died at the scene.

Two other occupants were seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit examining the scene, and SH27 between Torehape Rd East and Mahuta Rd South is closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.