A woman has been left with serious injuries after an alleged kidnapping in the Manawatū on Wednesday.

Police at about 7am a woman was forced into a vehicle in the Fitzherbert Ave area of Palmerston North, by a man who was known to her.

They said the woman was then physically assaulted by the offender as he drove to Marton.

The woman was able to escape the vehicle on Potaka St, Marton around 9:45am and seek help, however she sustained serious injuries during the incident.

A man was later arrested in Feilding around 5pm and appeared in Palmerston North District Court yesterday, 30 April, charged with kidnapping.

The 28-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear again on 14 May.

Police investigating this incident want to speak to anyone who may have seen a brown 2004 four-door Kia Rio hatchback in the Pacific Drive area of Palmerston North on Wednesday 30 April, between 7am and 8am.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 quoting file number 200429/1152.