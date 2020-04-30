A South Auckland driver who crashed into a power pole and brought it falling down has had to be cut free from their car.

The driver is now recovering after slamming into the pole in Lovegrove Cres in Otara at 11.30pm last night.

"The pole came down on top of the car, trapping the driver. There were also power lines down across the road," a police spokeswoman said.

The crash also knocked out power to the immediate area.

The driver was freed by Fire and Emergency crews and taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries.