With travel restrictions lifted at alert level 3 Aucklanders have been flocking to west coast beach Muriwai to soak up the sun and salt.

An excellent surfing forecast over the past few days has also seen previously locked-down surfers take to the line-up from dawn to dusk.

A photo taken today at the top of the hill overlooking Māori Bay and Muriwai to the north showed half a dozen cars packed in, taking in the view, and this evening at least 70 cars were packed into the carparks.

Locals spoken to said over the past few days since the lockdown rules on travelling were relaxed the beach has been busy, but people have been respecting social distancing rules.

Due to some of the carparks remaining closed those arriving by car had to park on the sides of the roads, which made it look busier than it was, they said.

There have also been reports of people cutting the locks on gates and driving on the beach - which is still prohibited. The Herald is seeking comment on this from Auckland Council.

Muriwai resident - and part-time surfer - Richard Pamatatau said on Tuesday surfers were in the water at as soon as it was light.

"As soon as the rules were relaxed it got busy. There have been lots of people on the beach, and surfers itching to get in the water were out there as soon as the ban was lifted."

People enjoying the view at Muriwai today. Photo / Supplied

Prior to level 3 there had been some fears in the community of an influx of Aucklanders flocking to the small seaside community, with one local promoting a community roadblock.

But Pamatatau said those fears were not widespread, and had so far proven unfounded.

Generally people were out walking their dogs and stretching their legs, and most respecting the two-metre social distancing rules and sticking to their bubbles, Pamatatau said.

On Thursday evening there were "70 plus vehicles" at the open carparks, which was more than usual for an evening, he said.

"There have been lots more people, but nothing like in summer and the beach has tremendous capacity to absorb people, and for the most part they are adhering to social distancing rules."

The local cafe Sand Dunz had started up a "click and collect" system, and people were gathering there from 7.45am for a caffeine fix.

"It is good to see it starting to pick up again," Pamatatau said.

Unlike level 4, people can now swim or surf and fish from the shore or a wharf, but can't cast off from the rocks or use the boat.

These activities need to be done safely and are not an excuse to catch up with surfing or swimming buddies.

They are also allowed to drive a "short distance" to carry out these activities.

