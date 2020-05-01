Every morning for the first few weeks of lockdown the staff caring for primates at Auckland Zoo asked if Ratteplan the squirrel monkey had had her baby yet.
Every day they got the same reply - "no not yet" - so they eventually stopped asking.
Finally Ratteplan delighted everyone when she appeared with a newborn on her back on April 19, news that was excitedly shared at that morning's meeting.
"Everyone cheered," said Grace Watson who oversees the care of the monkeys and doubles as the zoo's official photographer.
The 28-year-old has been working with the primates for nearly five years. In between her shifts she has been documenting what life has been like at the zoo for more than 1400 permanent residents during lockdown.
One of her favourite photographs is of Ratteplan sitting patiently in a tree feeding her baby a few days after it was born.
"I haven't taken a photograph like that before that shows that intimate bond between a mum and her baby. It was a little bit special because we were waiting for that monkey to give birth for quite a while.
"That photo just shows my connection with [the monkeys] and her in particular, and I guess a little thing that happened during Covid - a bit of exiting news."
Life during lockdown has resulted in some changes at the zoo - but mostly for the keepers who are working in smaller teams and without the assistance of volunteers, or the presence of up to 85,000 visitors who would normally visit during the month.
Head of Life Sciences Richard Gibson said the animals have largely been unaffected by the lockdown, although some have picked up on the lack of visitors.
"They aren't necessarily missing people...but they are certainly noticing the difference. I know when I walk around the zoo there seems to be more interest from some of the animals than there normally would be because people stick out like sore thumbs at the moment."
To help counter that staff are providing extra enrichment for the animals - which means some of them are getting slightly more attention than they normally would from their keepers.
Captain, a sulphur-created cockatoo, is one such example.
As an ex-pet Gibson said Captain identifies more as a human than a bird and is missing all the visitors he considers part of "his flock".
"He's very interactive with staff and loves his visitors so staff are making a special effort with him. We are not social distancing Captain - we are doing the opposite. We are providing good social interaction to make up for that lack of social contact."
Although none of the staff has had the virus Watson said extra safety precautions are being taken around the big cats following news several lions and tigers were infected at Bronx Zoo in New York. The same precautions are being taken around the primates.
"We are primates of course - just big glorified monkeys - so if we can get it then it would not be unreasonable to expect other primates could get it. It's just to take a precaution to minimise any chance that any of our staff would give it to any of our animals."
The zoo plans to reopen once the country moves into level 2. Until then the animals will continue to lap up the extra attention from their keepers while they can.