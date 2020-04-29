More than 10 cows have fallen into the river in the Karangahake Gorge after a stock truck veered off the road.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 2 about 9.23am, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

Between 10 and 15 cows were in the river, while others were still trapped in the truck, she said.



UPDATE 10:30AM

A period of road closure is expected to be required on #SH2 in Karangahake Gorge for vehicle recovery later today. We will update further when more is known. ^TPhttps://t.co/eWJxEqV4c2 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) April 29, 2020

The crash happened between School and Waitawheta Rds.

Advertisement

A lane of the road was closed and a vet was on their way to the scene to work out what to do with the cattle.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was out of the vehicle and was uninjured.

There were three fire appliances from Waihi and Paeroa at the scene.

Motorists should expect delays.