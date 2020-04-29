Hawke's Bay golfers have well and truly returned to the fairways.

While professional sport, for both contact and non-contact activities, is still prohibited under alert level 3, New Zealand Golf confirmed that the sport can resume "under strict rules and guidelines".

While not expected to open until July 1 due to refurbishments, the Farm at Cape Kidnappers golf club has also implemented a number of measures to prevent player contact.

According to director of golf Jonathan McCord, these include the removal of bunker rakes, banning the removal of the flagsticks from holes and utilising 15-minute intervals for tee times.

However, not all Hawke's Bay golf clubs will be taking the opportunity to reopen under alert level 3, with Hastings Golf Club choosing to remain closed until May 2.

General manager Michelle Campbell said the course will be open to members only.

"Due to level 3 restrictions, play is limited to members and their bubbles, which reduces the number on the course at any one time," she said.

"The tee times bookings have filled up quickly though and we look forward to welcoming members back albeit under conditions."

Campbell added: "This is not normal golf, but a step in the right direction and a chance to reopen the course and get members back playing in safe conditions."