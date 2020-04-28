A man who coughed at a woman while out walking in Alexandra has been charged and due to appear in court today.

The alleged incident involving the 21-year-old and another woman happened on the Alexandra Bridge on April 23.

After carrying out inquiries, police arrested and charged the man with Obstruction of a Medical Officer.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $4000 fine.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said they recognised the past few weeks had been a challenging time for many New Zealanders, however, this type of behaviour would not be tolerated.

"We want everyone to stay safe, but if a small number of people persist in deliberately flouting the restrictions, Police will have the discretion to warn, or if necessary, to arrest.

"We are asking people to stay local, apply common sense and be kind to one another," the spokesperson said.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

