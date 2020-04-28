A man who fell off his bike while cycling near Cambridge remains critical but stable in Waikato Hospital.

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to the scene on Cambridge Rd shortly before 4pm yesterday.

There, a man aged 69, had fallen off his bike.

The Herald understands the man suffered a medical event while riding.

