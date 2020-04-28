Police are seeking sightings of an Invercargill man's car in relation to his disappearance.

Dale Watene, 40, was last seen on Thursday April 16 in Otautau, about 40km northwest of Invercargill. He is described as being 183cm in height and of thin build.

He was reported missing on Sunday after friends became concerned about his whereabouts.

Watene's abandoned 1995 Isuzu sport utility vehicle (SUV), registration CGE638, was recovered two days later in Otautau. Only his cellphone was inside.

Anyone who has seen this car in the Otautau area between April 15 - 18 should call police. Photo / Supplied

A plea was posted by Watene's friend Ben Philp on the Otautau Facebook page early on Monday morning, appealing for information.

"If you see or hear from him please speak up. There are a lot of people worried and searching for you mate," it said.

Police say they are seeking information that would assist in locating Watene or

sightings of his vehicle around the area between April 15 and April 18.

If you have any information that can assist police please contact Detective Regan Fahey on 021 191 5198.