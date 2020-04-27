Australian survivors of the Whakaari/White Island tragedy are planning to sue the Royal Caribbean cruise ship company.

The December 9 eruption claimed 21 lives last year and left dozens with severe burns from the ash and steam that hurtled from the volcano's depths.

Now, some of the survivors are planning to sue Royal Caribbean for failing to adequately warn those above the Ovation of the Seas of the dangers of exploring the active volcano.

Lawyer Rita Yousef, from Sydney-based Stacks Goudkamp, told AFP News that at least one Australian family a "number of others" will sue for alleged negligence, breach of contract and violations of Australian consumer law.

She said that there had been "no indication at all that Royal Caribbean was paying attention to" the increased risk of the volcano erupting when those aboard the cruise went on an excursion to the island.

"At the very least they should've informed their tour participants of the risk and let them decide if they wanted to take the risk," Yousef told AFP.

"We can go one step further and ask why were they even running these tours when there was such high risk? Why were they not cancelled?"

Survivors of the eruption were left with "absolutely profound and unimaginable disability, the kinds of burns that a lot of medical professionals have never seen in their lives," she said.

While relatives have had to watch their loved ones suffering in excruciating pain, and having to come to terms with -- if they survive -- what kind of quality of life they will have, will they ever be able to get back any sort of normality".

And the cost of the ongoing medical care and rehabilitation the injured needed would likely exceed the New Zealand compensation they were entitled to, she said.

Yousef said she hoped that the legal action would hold the cruise company to account for it's failings.

In New Zealand, a WorkSafe and a coroner's probe were launched to investigate the disaster.