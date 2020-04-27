I would just like to thank the person who wrote the diary of his mother's decline and death due to Covid-19. My husband died three years ago and I with our three adult children nursed him at home in his final days with young grandchildren frequent visitors. On the night he died I and the three children were with him. A special time for everyone.

So my heart goes out to this family who weren't able to do this and I hope everyone who reads his words will understand why we needed to go into lockdown. Let us all be grateful for who and what we have. This family have lost so much. Kia kaha.

Chris Wilson, Auckland.



Travel agents' fees

I'm going to disagree on the claimed unfairness of what is inappropriately called a cancellation fee when flights are cancelled. A travel agent renders a service to the client for which a fee is agreed and when the tickets are issued the agent has completed their services.

The contract evidenced by the flight tickets is between the airline and the traveller. When that contract is cancelled for whatever reason, the agent has no role to play except, on request, to negotiate on behalf of the traveller.

Yes, my flights have also been cancelled, and I have also lost the agent's fees that I had to pay for their (excellent and professional) services.

Chris Marnewick, Bucklands Beach.



Council's rate audacity

It is unbelievable that the Auckland Council has the audacity in these financially difficult times to ask ratepayers if they would prefer a 3.5 per cent or a 2.5 per cent general rate increase. The increase for residential ratepayers would be higher due to the way business rates are set.

The council should be looking at holding or even reducing rates this year by deleting or postponing some spending on non-essential, non-core and feel-good proposals which would have no effect on infrastructure projects.

Ken Graham, Greenlane.



Stop whinging

For all those complaining that the Government didn't do something or should have done something else or think they would have done better — stop.

Be grateful you are well and safe. Now is the time to stop whinging and start helping. Buy some vouchers for coffees from a café. Order a meal from a cash-strapped restaurant.

Give some help rather than moaning the Government hasn't done enough. I think that given the cards they were dealt, the Government has performed well.

I am thankful I live in New Zealand where we can work together to create a good economy by just getting off our butts and looking for opportunities to assist.

Rae McGregor, Mt Eden.



Wake-up call

The silver lining of this virus black cloud might be waking up to our vulnerability to the natural world. A recent editorial and articles in the NZH have discussed climate change and its implications.

With a water crisis upon us, and a predicted trend toward lower rainfall, the absurdity is revealed of allocating resources to trams down Dominion Rd, tunnels up Albert St, cycleways over the Harbour Bridge, mooring dolphins and grandiose waterfront projects, while failing to genuinely address the environment's health and resilience.

Andrew Kincaid, Takanini.



Ageist insult

It is ridiculous to put an age on the vulnerable in society. I know many aged 70-plus who have better health and immunity than some younger people.

I am not in this age group but find it insulting to lump everyone in the same category, purely based on a number.

Fiona Helleur, Wainui.



Downturn projections

The Government has published projections on the expected infection and death rate caused by Covid-19. It should now publish the projections it received on the increase in unemployment and business collapses as a result of the level 4 lockdown.

Nick Hamilton, Auckland.



Move waste by rail

Beijing Capital Waste Management Limited has applied for consent for its new regional landfill an hour north of Auckland City. If approved it will add 740-plus traffic movements daily to SH1.

There will be a 60 per cent increase in heavy trucks though the notorious Dome Valley. Waste trucks will emit 33 tonnes of extra C02 daily on the 120km round trip. The impact on congestion and accident rates will be self-evident.

Meanwhile the much under-used Auckland-Whangārei rail line passes within 2km of the landfill site. A new $109 million "freight-ready" upgrade will be completed in December 2021.

Incredibly prospects for a 66 per cent reduction in emissions, a 95 per cent lower accident rate, and a steady return on tax-payer rail investment go begging in the consent application.

Waste by rail must be a condition of any consent. Council has a watershed chance to match rhetoric with action.

Stuart Windross, Warkworth.



Look at overseas havoc

It was quite predictable, given John Roughan's track record of negativity, that he would add his voice to those claiming the Government's response to the virus is flawed.

He should read foreign newspapers and watch TV to gain a better idea on the havoc being wrought on other countries. It is very easy to criticise after the virus has been wrestled to the ground and stomped on. To also suggest the Government doesn't care about business is just ludicrous.

Joanne Mathews, Waterview.



Lockdown bonus

One of the more pleasant aspects of the lockdown has been the clear skies and the notable reduction of takeaway rubbish blowing along our streets. Here's hoping all those champing at the bit to satisfy their fast-food craving take the time to dispose of the packaging in the appropriate place.

Trish Hurley, Epsom.



Tourism more significant

Having read the articles by Steve Braunias, Claire Trevett and John Roughan in Saturday's paper, I am cynical about the significance of their main arguments about the strictness of level 4.

Not one mentions that this will seem infinitesimal when they realise that the problem will be when we have no tourists. This is not the Government's fault. We will all support our local businesses and do what we can for the tourist areas, but that, too, will be infinitesimal. The arguments about level 3 or 4 will not be the point and not one mentioned this.

Vicki Miller, Ōhaupō.



Unite vaccine search

There is a lot of work being done to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, with every country seemingly doing their own research. Wouldn't it make sense for them to centralise and share their combined research — maybe they will find a suitable vaccine quicker.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.



Maybe not so crazy

Recent media noise about "crazy" potential treatments of viral infection got me wondering whether there might be something in these suggestions. After all a lot of medical advances have come from thinking outside the square.

Eucalyptus and other natural substances are disinfectants, and self-treatment by inhalation is old-fashioned and popular. I discover that medical research is ongoing into disinfectants, in safe concentrations, that can be inhaled to kill viruses in the respiratory system.

Introducing UV light into the lungs is another avenue of research. It has been possible for decades for cameras to be inserted and these require a source of light for the surgeons.

Invasive radiation treatment is common for cancers. UV light is much less harmful. So maybe we shouldn't be so dismissive about what medical research is getting up to just because a politician we love to hate mentions it.

Philip G. Hayward, Naenae.



Don't benefit tax dodgers

Some businesses are receiving help to pay their employees and to keep them from losing their jobs. This should not apply to those firms/companies that claim to be charities or get preferential tax breaks. Those who dodge contributing to the tax take should not expect to benefit from it.

Arthur Moore, Pakuranga.



Short & sweet

On caring

To the caring son who shared his heartfelt last moments with a much loved mum, I thank you and hope that by writing and sharing it has helped you in your sorrow and grief. Your courage is exemplary. Arohanui.

Ann Kidd, Motueka.

On homeless

The homeless will be dreading a return to Covid-level 1 with winter approaching. They are at present safe in accommodation provided by the Government. Will the Government be kind or will this group of people be returned to the streets?

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

On recovery

As we emerge from level 4 and plans turn to the economy, would it not show inspired leadership and genuine social responsibility from the business community for big financial institutions like banks to state they will aim to break even and not make a profit for the coming year.

Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

On water storage

Surely the drought of 1992-93 should have been the catalyst for Watercare or the ACC to look long term into increasing capacity in water storage. We have had 27 years of increasing population and climate change to further assist the Auckland Council in making this decision. Obviously not.

Richard Carey, Manly.

On recharging

If we all have to stay locked down at home and do all our shopping online for a couple of months, there will be a lot of flat batteries when our liberty is restored.

Jack Water, Taupo.