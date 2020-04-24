A group of joggers ran through the streets of their Auckland suburb at dawn, proudly carrying a New Zealand flag, to mark Anzac Day.

The four joggers kept social distance as they ran through the empty streets of Meadowbank this morning.

One of them held a New Zealand flag, while another carried a silver fern flag.

The jogger carried NZ and silver fern flags and ran to the sound of the Last Post. Photo / 1 News

The group ran to the sound of the Last Post, past a number of fellow New Zealanders who stood by their front doors and letterboxes at dawn.

Up and down the country, New Zealanders found their own ways to celebrate Anzac Day, as the Covid-19 lockdown cancelled traditional services and parades for the first time in history.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took part, too - standing at the driveway of Premier House in Wellington at dawn with her partner Clarke Gayford and father Ross Ardern.

In a broadcast address this morning, Defence Minister Ron Mark said many of the usual Anzac Day activities couldn't take place this year under lockdown. However, there was still plenty Kiwis could do to mark the day.

"Pause, reflect, pay our respects and give thanks to those who gave so much not just 105 years ago at Gallipoli, or the six long years of the Second World War but for every conflict and ever operation which we have been involved with since them. We owe them that it is a privilege to do so," Mark said.

"This Anzac Day look after each other, remember, commemorate and give thanks - but inside your bubble," he said.

Mark spoke to the ongoing relationship of "mateship" with Australia, "binding us today as ever".

Veterans, despite not being able to gather alongside their peers, donned their uniforms and medals, just as they would for official public Anzac Day gatherings.

In a special address this morning, Ardern told the nation today would be an "Anzac Day that hasn't been done before".

"It is an important tradition spanning generations, acknowledging those who served our country and sacrificed their all.

"Things are different this year but we are united by our respect for veterans and service personnel.

"Individual acts of commemoration – that is what will form our collective tribute.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stands at dawn on the driveway of Premier House with her father Ross Ardern, left, and partner Clarke Gayford. Photo / Pool

"But so do our acts every day. We are a nation that has had its character defined by many things, but one is the sacrifice of others."

Ardern referenced the more than 11,000 soldiers who lost their lives, the 140,000 men and women who served overseas, and those on the home front.

"These figures will never be abstract. Each represents a father, mother, brother, friend afflicted by conflict."

Today would involve finding new ways of remembering but the purpose remained the same.

"Today we honour the Anzac commitment and reflect on enduring hopes for peace in a world that does not ask for sacrifice of war but instead asks for a commit to empathy kindness, and shared humanity.

"May we remember that as we stand together this Anzac Day.

"Lest we forget."

