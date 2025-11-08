Advertisement
Body found after early morning house fire in Hamilton East

RNZ
Police investigate after body found in early morning house fire in Hamilton East. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

By RNZ

Police say a body has been found, after a house fire in Hamilton East.

Emergency services rushed to the house fire on Wellington St just after 6am Saturday.

“Sadly, a person was located deceased at the property,” police said.

