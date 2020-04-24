Two men are facing charges after an investigation into an alleged clandestine labratory operating at Pikowai in the Bay of Plenty.

Bay of Plenty Police carried out search warrants at two addresses this morning, Investigations Manager for Western Bay of Plenty Police Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said in a written statement.

Police located cannabis, firearms and pre-cursor chemicals, during the searches.

A 57-year-old man will appear in the Whakatāne District Court on Saturday 25 April facing a number of charges, including unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of methamphetamine.

A 60-year-old man is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court on June 4 on charges of possession of firearms and possession of cannabis.

"Methamphetamine causes tremendous harm in our communities," Turner said in the statement.

"Police are committed to reducing that harm and holding those people to account who try to profit by spreading such harm in our communities, even during such extraordinary times as this."

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local Police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.