A council that's increasingly being seen as divided is also divided over whether a facilitator is necessary to sort out "squabbling" around the table.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster has called in Sue Wells to do the job, who is an experienced crisis manager, council governance consultant, and former Christchurch City councillor of 15 years.

One-on-one Zoom meetings have been scheduled between Wells and elected members over the next few days, which will be followed by at least one group session.

In a statement, Foster told the Herald councillors were comfortable to review how they were working together six months into the new triennium, and to engage an independent facilitator.

"This is standard practice and ensures everyone has a voice around the table. Sue Wells was part of the new council's induction programme late last year and it was always envisaged that she would circle back to check on progress at an appropriate time", he said.

Foster said there had been agreement on the "vast majority" of what has come before council to date, but acknowledged there would always be different viewpoints on some issues and that was a sign of a healthy democratic process.

"This is obviously an exceptionally challenging time globally and nationally and that needs to be where we are all focused at council, and in our wider community so that we get through Covid, beat the virus and rebuild an even better city."

The move to bring in a facilitator comes at the same time councillor Diane Calvert has lodged a formal Code of Conduct complaint against her colleague Councillor Tamatha Paul.

It's understood Calvert has accused Paul of publicly attacking her in a Facebook post penned last weekend in response to concerns the council was divided.

Deputy mayor Sarah Free said she supported more work on team-building and good governance in a crisis, especially considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wellington City Council deputy mayor Sarah Free says she has full confidence in the mayor's ability to lead the city. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There was more that united councillors than divided them, she said.

"These sessions that we plan to have will actually be quite healthy in that we can focus on what we actually have in agreement and how we manage the differences, and maybe compromise a little bit on the differences."

Free said she had full confidence in Foster's ability to lead the city.

Councillor Teri O'Neill said the council's whānau of 15 needed strong leadership and for "mum and dad to take charge".

"I think Andy is trying his best but it comes to a point where you have to acknowledge where sometimes things might be getting a little bit out of hand, so I respect him for wanting to bring in another person to help him with that."

O'Neill also acknowledged they were dealing with "a few squabbles" but thought, overall, councillors were still working collaboratively.

"But I understand that the squabbling makes us look like we're super disorganised and it doesn't give council a good look, so I'd like to sort that out."

Councillor Nicola Young said the appointment of a facilitator was well overdue.

"The one thing we need at the council is some sense of unity because we need to re-focus on working for Wellington rather than politics.

"As far as I'm concerned, as a council we have to deliver for Wellingtonians, and that's not happening at the moment."

Wellington city councillor Nicola Young says a facilitator is overdue. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Young firmly believed they could function as a city council but said they needed help to do it.

Councillor Sean Rush said bringing in Wells was smart and welcomed.

He said the "beauty" of diversity was disagreement, which resulted in robust debate and broad based solutions.

"Decisions that went against how the mayor voted are small beer and cannot be said to be the work of a 'left bloc' determined to thwart the mayor – unless I have been unknowingly inducted into said left bloc?"

But some councillors disagreed a facilitator was necessary and were concerned about the cost of engaging one, although said they would work constructively with Wells.

Wellington city councillor Fleur Fitzsimons thinks a facilitator is unnecessary. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said there was a lot of goodwill among her colleagues.

"Including relationships that are somewhat unexpected, I get on really well with typically right-wing councillor Nicola Young, we work really well together, and there are numerous examples of that around the table."

A facilitator was unnecessary, she said.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews also disagreed with the characterisation of the council as dysfunctional or divided, and was concerned about the cost of a facilitator.

"I definitely think Wellingtonians wouldn't want us to spend a lot of money on being able to do something, which most people can do perfectly well, which is to get along and act professionally."

Councillor Jill Day was also not convinced a facilitator was necessary.

"One of the challenges for councils and any democracy is diversity of views but in my opinion that's a healthy thing and I welcome that and support people to share their diverse views."