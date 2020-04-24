A delayed and shortened duck shooting season is better than none, says a Hawke's Bay hunter.

Hunting has been prohibited since New Zealand moved to alert level 4, but hunters will be able to participate in the age-old tradition on private land with special restrictions during alert level 3.

Waipawa-based duck shooter Blair Slavin said while opening weekend was a tradition for many, a delayed season was better than none.

"It is just good that we are going to be getting a duck shooting season altogether," he said," Slavin said.

"As for the delayed start, it gives a bit of a chance for us to have some more rain, as there are ponds out there with no water in them.

"The four-week season, although it's shorter than what we usually use, is better than nothing. It may not be quite the same, but at the end of the day, Covid-19 has put us in extraordinary circumstances."

Slavin said while this year's ducking shooting season may not be the same, Covid-19 has put us in "extraordinary circumstances". Photo / Warren Buckland

Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Martin Taylor said they had been working with the Government to ensure the best possible options for the 2020 game bird season.

"Game bird hunting is a national tradition and an important population management tool. It is great we can confirm a season will take place," he said.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said the Government and hunters need to "strike a balance".

"We know that hunting is an important part of life for many New Zealanders, and in some cases a critical source of food," he said.

"Cabinet has agreed hunting on private land will be allowed under alert level 3, so long as hunters stay within their region and stick to their bubble."

Slavin said some farmers might chose to ignore the regulations.

"Some will argue that if farmers are shooting on their own property, then they could have the traditional opening," he said.

"But that is going to be a small amount."

Based on government projections, the opening day of duck shooting season will be mid-May or early June.