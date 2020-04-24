National MP Tim Macindoe has been slammed for appearing to joke about domestic violence during a Facebook livestream.

But Macindoe said the joke was a reference to a British political television show and had "nothing remotely" to do with domestic violence.

During a Facebook livestream of the Justice Select Committee yesterday, Macindoe was caught joking: "I did push my first two wives off the balcony of our upper-floor apartment."

Other MPs laugh and Labour MP Clare Curran replies with a grin: "Oh, stop it."

National MP Nick Smith then interjects: "I think we are in public session."

Macindoe told Newshub the comment about pushing two wives off a balcony was a reference to the British television show House of Cards, in which the Chief Whip pushes his lover off the roof of the House of Commons.

Macindoe was Chief Government Whip in the previous National-led Government.

"I'd suggest you listen to the context, because clearly we were having a bit of banter. You can see that all the MPs are laughing, and it was in reference to the fact I'd been a Whip," Macindoe told Newshub.

"You probably remember Francis Urquhart pushed someone off a balcony at the end of the series of House of Cards. That was the context and I was a Senior Whip.

"It was nothing remotely about domestic violence. I haven't had two previous wives. I'm very happily married to the same person, my only wife who I've been married to for 31 years."

Macindoe said he "wholeheartedly" apologised if anyone was offended by his remarks.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson today said it was never okay to joke about domestic violence.

"I think domestic violence is a scourge in our society.

"I don't have all of the circumstances that led up to or came after that but I don't think any New Zealander should take domestic violence lightly."

Macindoe has previously said he'd stand down at the next election.