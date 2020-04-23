COMMENT:

In every century, plagues have led to better cities, because they demand better civic planning. Now we're edging out of lockdown, what will we do? Here's a starter list of four.

1. Rebuild our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

2. Build social housing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3. Rethink work

4. Rethink schools and family payouts and tourism and everything