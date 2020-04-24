Former TV presenter Jude Dobson has immersed herself in Anzac and NZ military history in recent years, making documentaries including The Liberation of Le Quesnoy for the Herald in 2018. Here she reflects on what a new project and an update of the Le Quesnoy story have taught her about the real meaning of Anzac Day.

For the first time in history, Anzac Day services across New Zealand have been cancelled. However, we can still pay our respects to veterans and service personnel. If you're reading this bright and early, the dawn service is available at nzherald.co.nz, Newstalk ZB and iHeart radio from 6am. Dial it up and head to the top of your driveway, so we can collectively, but separately, remember. As we "Stand at Dawn", we might perhaps catch our neighbour's eye and shed a tear together as The Last Post is played.

This, of all years, will offer a very real connection with the cruelty, chaos, loss and aftermath of war. Although the war of 2020 comes in a different guise, it has the same hallmarks of death, destruction, rationing of supplies and loss of livelihood. Like a bruised and bloody boxer, utterly spent after a long battle, the pain of war will also linger much longer than the initial fight.

Arthur Joplin (96) was a Lancaster pilot in No. 617 (Dambusters) Squadron RAF. Photo / Jude Dobson

Some might think I'm making light of war by the comparison. I am not. The men who fought in WWI and WWII have my utmost respect. I've spent the best part of the last couple of years making two documentaries about some of these men and, in fact, the aircrew of today too, who continue to do an outstanding job for this country. In educating myself about the part we have played on the world stage, and that we continue, I have never felt prouder to be a New Zealander.

My quiet hope is that viewers will be imbued with that same feeling and, along the way, appreciate what those men "from the utmost ends of the earth" managed, under the most trying of circumstances.

I also hope people are inspired to converse with the old folk in their families about their youth. If they are in their nineties, they'll recall living through a depression and a world at war. They'll also tell stories of appreciating the value of peace, community, security and the value of a hard-earned dollar post-conflict. Once they go, their stories go with them.

For one of the docos, I had the pleasure of interviewing some of the remaining WWII Spitfire, Lancaster and Wellington aircrews. They are, quite simply, extraordinary men with extraordinary stories. The fact they survived at all, given the daily danger they faced, is a feat in itself. Invariably, they are humble, understated men. My (late) father, as a 1923 baby, was their vintage so I feel a real kinship with them. He got his wings the day the war ended flying post-war for the Territorial Air Force, before joining NAC, so I have had flying around me all my life (including marrying an RNZAF pilot). I love having my dad's old flying overalls in the living room at home to remind me of his youth. Every old person has a young person's memories locked away. You just need to ask them.

In 2017 I went back a generation, piecing the story together of my grandfather's time in WWI. When I went to France that year, it was emotional to follow in his footsteps 100 years later. He survived but was shell shocked in 1917. Indeed, he was a shell of the man who left for war, later dying an early death of a heart attack, a few days after farewelling my uncle, off to WWII. While I was in France, I sought out a little northern town called Le Quesnoy. One day when travel allows, add it to your bucket list. On November 4, 1918, a week before the war ended, the New Zealand Division, on its own, liberated this town without the loss of any civilian life. A tough ask, given it was protected by huge walls and occupied by the Germans from 1914.

Generation after generation of the townsfolk have never forgotten their Kiwi liberators, always commemorating Anzac Day – although not this year. It is the home of our future NZ Museum and Visitors Centre on the Western Front, which will be a place to remember our forefathers' contributions to all wars. A place also to remind ourselves about friendships forged, the hardships and cost of war, and the future we now all have, thanks to their sacrifice.

We are not glorifying war by remembering it, we are simply honouring those who played their part and saying thank you, particularly to those who paid the ultimate price with their lives. Lest we forget.

