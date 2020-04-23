A person was seen fleeing from a property where a fire extensively damaged a Northland home which is now being treated by police as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the house on Matai St in Otangarei about 10.20pm yesterday.

A scene guard was in place overnight and this morning police tape surrounded the property as police and a fire investigator were at the scene sifting through the charred remains for clues.

Detective Sergeant Dave Hamilton, from Whangārei police, confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Fortunately the family living at the house were able to escape without injury.

Hamilton said a person was seen running from the address around the time of the fire.

Police tried to locate the person, however they were unsuccessful.

and Police were working with fire safety investigators to establish the cause of the fire.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the fire to contact police.

If you can help contact Detective Sergeant Dave Hamilton by phoning 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.