Thousands of Kiwis have lost their loved ones over the past four weeks and not been able to properly grieve, a "rigid" process being described by health experts as "inhumane".

Under alert level 4 restrictions, gatherings for funerals and tangihanga were not allowed, with only whānau in the same isolation bubble able to view the deceased.

The original guidelines only allowed for immediate burial, cremation or refrigeration, and just whānau members to visit the funeral home, but these were revised after a public outcry.

Once the country moves to alert level 3 on Tuesday, up to 10 people will be able to attend a tangihanga or funeral, which health experts from national pandemic group Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā say is not based on scientific evidence.

"Level 4 restrictions were rigid, inhumane and devalued the importance of Māori cultural practices," Associate Professor of Maōri Health and Public Health Physician at the University of Auckland Dr Elana Curtis said.

"Tangihanga guidelines were based on the view that Māori are a group who need to be managed within our own cultural practices – that we can't be trusted to do what is safe."

Tangihanga, the ability to farewell a loved one, is a core part of Māori society and wellbeing.

The rōpū had reviewed international pathology reports to understand the transmission of Covid-19 between the deceased and the living, and believed guidelines could be more humane and culturally appropriate, while also ensuring the health and safety of whānau, she said.

At level 3 they wanted to see multiple bubbles able to attend a funeral home, burial or cremation.

The number of whānau should be determined by the funeral director's ability to ensure appropriate physical distancing, rather than abiding by an "arbitrary number".

The rōpū also wanted inter-regional travel allowed where necessary to return someone to their ancestral urupā (cemetery).

"The most distressing thing is that all New Zealanders are trusted to go the supermarket on any given day and time," Curtis said.

"However, despite the leadership role that Māori have shown throughout the Covid-19 response, we are not trusted to care for our whānau within our own cultural practices."

This call has been backed by Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand president Gary Taylor, who says the inability for people to properly grieve over the past four weeks was "taking its toll".

"We applaud what the Government has done so far, but thousands of families are struggling, are incredibly upset and angry, and I think that is going to take a huge toll mentally and emotionally as this drags on."

Taylor said more trust needed to be placed in funeral directors to manage the environments appropriately.

"Look at supermarkets and dairies, and now real estate viewings - they are all trusted to manage people, yet we are being told only those in the bubble of the deceased, and only up to 10 can attend.

"We are not advocating huge gatherings, nor different bubbles mixing, but to trust funeral directors to make that call based on safety and the size of their venue."

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said they appreciated advice from the rōpū, and revised guidelines for tangihanga at alert level 3 would be "released soon", developed with iwi leaders, tikanga experts, and Māori advisers.

They would allow for whānau and friends living in the same region as the deceased to visit the funeral directors at which the tūpāpaku (deceased) is lying in state, but only 10 people would be allowed at any given time.

Viewings also needed to be contained to whānau from within the same bubble, she said.

The alert level 4 restrictions were "rigid" to ensure safety, she said.

"We do not agree the guidelines were inhumane and devalued the importance of Māori cultural practices.

"We value tikanga and recognise how important it is in keeping our people safe."

The 10-person restriction on gatherings at alert level 3 also applied to wedding ceremonies.

At alert level 4 ceremonies were allowed to take place, although the guidelines were confusing for many.

A Department of Internal Affairs spokesman said it was "up to the couple and the celebrant" to use their judgment as to whether a wedding should proceed by following the Government's advice on the Covid-19 website.

"If a couple believes, for whatever reason, that their marriage will go ahead, the Registrar-General advises that they only use a celebrant in their bubble or who lives very close by (for example, across the street), and follow every aspect of the Ministry of Health distancing and sanitising guidelines."

As the country moved to alert level 3, the same advice remained, but now 10 people could attend ceremonies.

Physical distancing, protective equipment and Covid-19 hygiene requirements should be used.

The spokesman said they were unable to provide guidance about restrictions for level 2 at this stage.

Alert level 3 will also mean women in labour in a maternity facility will be allowed two support partners from her extended bubble for the duration of the labour and birth.

