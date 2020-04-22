LIVE STREAM BELOW

Business leaders and researchers are set to discuss how to stimulate the economy after the Covid-19 crisis at today's Epidemic Response Committee.

One of those ideas will be whether foreign billionaires should be allowed to buy plots of land in key areas to help the local economy.

The author of the report into New Zealand's coronavirus contact tracing, Dr Ayesha Verrall, will also discuss her findings.

Advertisement

The other submitters will be:

• founder of Xero, Rod Drury

• KPMG global head of agribusiness Ian Proudfoot

• Māori business leader Traci Houpapa

• inequality researcher and author Max Rashbrooke

• The New Zealand Initiative's Oliver Hartwich

Drury will present his plan to allow foreign billionaires to build bolt-holes in New Zealand to the committee.

The Xero founder, who stepped down as chief executive of the ASX-listed company in 2018, has been testing support for three key initiatives to help New Zealand's economic recovery as it deals with Covid-19.

Drury says his ideas are for the second wave of recovery, following what has to be done immediately.

Meanwhile, Rashbrooke has previously rejected the idea of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) and is instead in favour of bolstering benefits - if only temporarily - to help lift people's spending power.