On this week's podcast:

I have commentary on the global fiscal and economic state, along with more on the coronavirus.

There is reaction to last week's interview with Steven Joyce, and to my QE questioning.

Modelling garners some warranted criticism, and why "experts" make so many wrong decisions.

This week's interview is with author, columnist, and speaker Melanie Phillips. I enjoyed it immensely.

Melanie's autobiography explains her political transition from left to right.

It also provides a vital explanation as to why the West is at a critical crossroads today.

Mrs Producer shares some correspondence, while still in her pyjamas.

