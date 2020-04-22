There is one new death and six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, according to Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The new death takes our total toll to 14. She was a woman in her 80s from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch where seven others have died.

Bloomfield said every person New Zealand loses to Covid-19 is a tragedy.

He is giving a Covid-19 update this afternoon with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The total number of cases is now 1451. So far, 1036 have recovered. There are 11 people in hospital.

Ardern said three of the six cases today were connected to overseas travelers.

Those returning to New Zealand will continue having to be quarantined when they return.

There are 2403 people who have returned home that are in quarantine - in hotels.

Moving to level 3

Bloomfield said a new order means some businesses will be able to work over the coming days to prepare for level 3, if they can do so safely.

Ardern said she expected 400,000 people to return to work next week. "Safety is paramount" in moving to level 3.

She said work the Auckland City Rail link will continue in level 3 - more than 200 workers will get back to work.

That will ramp up to 400 over the coming weeks.

She said getting transport infrastructure projects back on track is a focus for the Government.

State Highway maintenance will also resume under level 3, she said.

Ardern provided a reminder to people that although the country is going into level 3 on Monday, New Zealand is still in level 4 this long ANZAC weekend.

Police told her that 99.99 per cent of people are obeying the rules but there had been 4128 breaches, 430 prosecutions and 115 youth referrals.

She urged Kiwis to stay home this weekend.

"While we are looking forward to things we can do under level 3, we most not risk the gains that we have made."

"Each and every one of these people breaching the rules risks undoing the work of others."

Over the long Easter weekend, Police were out in force stopping people who were outside their bubbles.

It is expected to be a similar situation this weekend.

Ardern thanked all cleaners around the country.

She said they have been essential in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Random testing

There are still 16 clusters of Covid-19 around the country.

Yesterday there were 5289 tests - a record high. There have been more than 94,000 tests.

Bloomfield said there is wider testing across New Zealand, with a specific focus on Maori and Pasifika.

There will be more testing of selective groups across the country, he said. That means more random testing.

Vaccines

Ardern disagreed with assertions that the Government has not been good enough when it comes to the rollout of flue vaccinations.

She said older New Zealander have been prioritised.

"We moved early, we got more vaccines."

Ardern said she is not trivializing the opinions of frontline workers, who have had concerns with the rollout of flu vaccines.

Bloomfield said Pharmac has moved to secure 400,000 flu vaccines ahead of Covid-19.

He said the Ministry of Health has done more work than usual when it comes to the flu vaccinees.

He said Kiwis can "rest assured" that the Government is already working actively on how the Government will distribute a Covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

Asked if GPs need more funding, Ardern said the Government has already provided money for those in this sector.

She added GPs are eligible for the wage subsidy.

Auckland's first death

Yesterday, Bloomfield revealed there were just five new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand – bridging the total number of cases 1445.

Some 1,006 people have recovered from Covid-19.

He also reported the death of a woman in her 70s - Auckland's first - who was part of the St Margret's hospital cluster.

She had underlying heath conditions, Bloomfield said.

The new low number of Covid-19 cases is encouraging – it's been trending down for a number of days.

And the new figures come as the Ministry of Health continues to ramp up its testing regime.

On Monday, there were just over 3,000 COVID-19 tests processed, taking the new total to just under 90,000.

And so far, none of the random tests have come back with a positive reading.

