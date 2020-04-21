Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Secretary for Education Iona Holsted have answered the public's questions during a Facebook Live session.

Live with Dr Ashley Bloomfield Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Secretary for Education Iona Holsted are live answering your questions about COVID-19 and education. Posted by Ministry of Education NZ on Monday, 20 April 2020

Holstead said there was work underway to work out how many children would be going back to school to make sure schools were prepared.

Are there enough teachers?

She said she couldn't guarantee there were enough teachers as it was very hard to make a guarantee in the Covid-19 world, but planning was underway to ensure there were enough staff.

What health measures are in place?

Bloomfield said health measures would be "directly proportionate" to how seriously New Zealanders took alert level 3.

Advertisement

Students would be kept in small groups, there'd be as much physical distancing as possible and surfaces would be thoroughly cleaned, he said.

Hand washing is a vital part of everyone's response as the only way the virus could be spread if someone wasn't sneezing and coughing was through someone touching their face then touching someone or something.

Hand washing stopped transmission in that way.

Anyone with any symptoms, even a sneeze or a sore throat, shouldn't go into an educational facility, Bloomfield said.

How big are school bubbles?

Bubbles would be nine students and one teacher.

Bloomfield said those groups would remain the same throughout the course of alert level 3.

Schools were looking to move away from the classic "room 1" and "room 3" and would instead be "creative" about how they grouped children.

It's going to be school, but not as we know it, Holsted said.

Advertisement

Siblings in the same home bubble could play in the same school bubble.

What about children with special needs?

Children with special needs should stay at home and parents who needed to go back to work were encouraged to introduce another carer into their bubble under alert level 3.

What temperature should the classroom be?

Schools and ECEs should be kept at least 18C because anything under that had an increased risk for respiratory illnesses, Bloomfield said.

Especially coming into autumn and winter, rooms should be kept at a comfortable temperature.

How do I give my kids assurance they will be safe?

Bloomfield said if every New Zealander followed the advice and did their bit, then our children and young people will be safe.

Parents should keep their child home if they're sick and be strict about keeping their bubbles very tight.

Bloomfield said flu cases and respiratory illnesses had dropped to almost zero as a result of the lockdown and New Zealanders were almost as healthy as they'd ever been in that regard.

Can kids use the playgrounds?

Bloomfield said they would not be open.

On children using blocks, lego and other classroom hard materials, Holsted said those would be cleaned regularly.

Early childhood education

On many ECEs refusing to open, Holstead said they were working to make sure centres were safe and advice was going out about how they'd be able to do that.

Some ECEs were looking forward to opening, she said.

What about the staff room?

Bloomfield encouraged school leaders "to be rigorous" about the staff rooms as they were potentially one of the highest risk areas.

Who is ultimately responsible for the safety of students and staff?

Boards were still responsible but there were also obligations for the Ministry of Education to provide advice to boards, Holsted said.

It would not be perfect, but it would be advice school leaders could give their school communities, Holsted said.

What happens at level 2?

Holsted said she expected all students to go back to school under alert level 2, unless they had vulnerabilities.

Stay home from school if you can - Minister

At a press conference today, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said under alert level 3, most children would be expected to continue with distance learning.

Schools would be open only for students who needed to be there. Education for students in Years 11-13 would continue remotely.

Students in university hostels, or flats could stay there, but those who had returned to their homes for the level 4 lockdown could not return.

At schools, cleaners and other staff would be allowed back to tend to the properties before the teacher-only day on April 28.

He cautioned it could take some longer than others to be able to reopen for students who needed to be there.

He said the Ministry had kept in close contact with Early Education advisory groups and that would continue.

More detailed advice would be released over the next week.

Hipkins said he was confident that schools would be able to operate at alert level 3.

Asked if teachers could opt out of returning to work because they were concerned about their safety, he said he did expect teachers "to do their bit".

He said those teachers who were in the vulnerable groups because of age or a condition, or lived with someone else in those groups, should talk to their schools about the situation.

Hipkins said keeping numbers at schools low was key. One of the elements being looked at to ensure the school bubbles remained tight was cleaning the bathrooms in between each group using them - a system of rostered toilet breaks.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 5 new cases; Return to schools explained by Chris Hipkins

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi, 49, found dead in Peru with Covid-19, family says

• Covid 19 coronavirus: World Health Organisation warns worse is yet to come

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine new cases as lockdown decision looms



Are children at risk of getting coronavirus?

Bloomfield was asked at the press conference today about his advice that children did not pass on the virus, and referred to a WHO report which found that in Wuhan - and other countries since - very few cases were in children and there were no cases in which a child had passed the virus on.

He said in New Zealand, the children who got the virus had got it from others in their household.

Bloomfield said if there were cases that got into an ECE, keeping children in "in-school bubbles" should make it easy to trace contacts.

He said given the low numbers of new cases, and very low numbers of community transmission, the chances of the virus getting through the school gate in the first time was very low.

Nearly 650,000 households tune into educational broadcast

Hipkins said 649,000 people had tuned in during the first three days of the televised learning sessions, led by Suzy Cato.

"To all of the parents out there, my message to you is be kind to yourself. We are not expecting parents to completely replace the learning environment at home.

He said the Government was doing its best to limit the impact on children's learning.

He said about 400,000 more Kiwis would go back to work, but about one million people would still be at home. He urged parents to try to find other family arrangements to look after their children if that was an option - such as an aunt or relative.

He said if some schools could not meet the public health guidelines around distancing and hygiene, they would look at whether they could "spread the load" to other schools or ECEs.

It was easier to preserve bubbles in some places than others. Early learning services would get support.

He said one of the reasons the public health guidance was out there was because of the difficulties in having children maintain physical distancing.

That would rely on keeping children within the same bubbles, and emphasising hygiene.

What about NCEA?

Asked about support for NCEA students to ensure their year was not impacted, Hipkins said guidance was being provided to schools for children who had to miss some internal assessment or exams.

It was possible students could play catch-up next year, such as by finishing some level one papers next year while they were doing level two.

Hipkins said students could do some work at home, although that was harder for courses with practical components such as science.

It was too early to assess what impact it would have on overall educational outcomes, but he said the Christchurch earthquake had little impact on that year's outcomes.