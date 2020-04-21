Wellington's south coast residents have criticised the way the council communicates with officials after freak waves caused havoc on seaside properties and roads last week.

Homes had to be evacuated on Wednesday as 6m waves battered roads and properties between Owhiro and Breaker Bay.

Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said at the time the waves, which came on a fine, calm day, were caused by a storm further off the coast.

The waves caused damage to the roads around the shore and flooded some properties.

One person was also knocked over by a wave and had to be taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said he would ask for a formal debrief on the issues relating to the emergency, once the lockdown ended.

He took part last night in a "tremendously valuable" video conference organised by local man Eugene Doyle and the Owhiro Bay Residents' Association in response to the storm, he said.

Huge swells rolling into Owhiro Bay on Wellington's South coast, causing extensive damage to roads and vehicles. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Among the participants in the meeting were local residents, ward councillors Fleur Fitzsimons and Laurie Foon, Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter and representatives from police, Niwa and the council.

One issue brought up in the video conference was the lack of warning the swells were on their way.

"The deep low – the storm – that generated these swells was something like 1000km to the south of Wellington and there was hardly a breath of wind here – no wonder no one on the south coast was expecting trouble," Foster said.

"We want to know if there's a better way of passing on this knowledge to local communities."

Participants also raised issues with the emergency response, communications and co-operation between the residents, council, and emergency services, and the future resilience of seaside properties in Owhiro Bay and other coastal communities in the region.

Foster said it was fantastic to hear how the community pulled together.

"People risked their lives as they went to help their neighbours."

Foster said he would expect interested agencies including Niwa, MetService, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Wellington Regional Emergency Management Office to be part of the formal briefing – along with residents and councils.

Fitzsimons said the residents deserved the most up to date information and analysis so they could protect themselves and their properties.

"We heard from the Niwa scientists that they have wave modelling data that could help the council and residents," she said.

A worker attempting to clear debris dumped by huge swells rolling into Owhiro Bay on Wellington's South coast. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Council officers have already contacted Niwa to ensure that the council can access the most up to date and useful information when storm damage is likely, we must make sure this happens in the future."

"Residents deserve the most up to date information and analysis on potential waves, including likely damage, so that preparation is possible."