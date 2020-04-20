Police have concerns for the wellbeing of a missing teenager who was last known to be walking his dog in Auckland.

Stephen Singh-Heatley was last seen on CCTV footage leaving an address on Water St, Ōtāhuhu, on foot yesterday about 1am.

The 17-year-old was walking his dog Ziggy at the time.

His mother Rowena Singh said Stephen, a One Tree Hill College student, is deeply loved by his family.

"We love him very much and there is nothing he has done that he should ever feel ashamed of.

"We have always been very proud of him."

His family are asking anyone with information to urgently contact them or police, she said.

Seaside Park in Ōtāhuhu, an area he liked to visit, has been checked with a wide-ranging search effort also including the suburbs of Mt Richmond and Mt Wellington.

"Sometimes he goes for very, very long walks. He has been known to have even walked from here to St Heliers."

However, his whereabouts since that early hour of April 20 remain unknown and area inquiries by police yesterday involving search and rescue staff have failed to find him.

Further inquiries are being made by police this morning in the Ōtāhuhu area.

Stephen is of Indian ethnicity and of slim-build.

His dog Ziggy is a tan-coloured Staffordshire-cross breed, with a white chest and paws.