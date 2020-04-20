Capital gains

During the capital gains tax debate, proponents of CGT argued that, to the extent tax on capital gains was not collected, wage and salary income tax rates were higher than need be, meaning that wage and salary earners were effectively subsidising the cost of public services for capital gains earners (such as small business owners).

A common response from small business owners and their advocates was that small businesses were the "backbone of the economy", and therefore deserved the lower average tax impost that resulted from tax-free capital gains.

It's in everyone's interest to minimise the damage to the economy, and we should all do what we can to help. I am happy for part of my tax payments to be used to support small businesses. But perhaps when this crisis is behind us we could again consider a more equitable spread of the tax burden. CGT should be back on the table.

Rowan Hill, Mt Eden.

Ten-man game

As a health professional and normally a strong supporter of the Opposition, I have been alarmed about the clamour by them and certain sections of the media to exit the lockdown for the sake of the economy.

The argument that the Australian lockdown seems to allow more freedom and is as effective as our strict conditions is spurious. We do not have a seven thousand strong contact-tracing team, we cannot guarantee a two-to-three day turnaround for tracing and we have not tested as widely as them.

To give it a sporting analogy, we are playing an ugly but effective 10-man game of rugby because we can't yet trust the backs not to drop the ball. Until we get the rest of the team on board we should maintain tight lockdown conditions. The economy is suffering but show me where in the world the economy isn't.

Surely, the worst economic decision is to let this pandemic loose. Where the Opposition should hold the Government to account is on their efforts to obtain the full complement of tools to open up our economy.

Steven Joyce has voiced a quite defeatist position that we cannot eliminate this in New Zealand. The goal is not elimination but strict containment. Until we are prepared, they should get behind the imperfect but effective response.

Dr Vincent Fong, Remuera.



Dankeschön

Myself and two other seniors from Germany were stranded in New Zealand after Singapore Airlines cancelled our flights back.

While waiting for the flights arranged by the German government from Auckland, we were very well informed through your newspaper about lockdown and what we could do.

Our best experiences were the kindness and interest of all Kiwis we spoke with and helpful staff in our motel, no stress in supermarkets, and a wonderful crew that brought us back with Air NZ to Germany.

Thanks to all Kiwis. Hope to see New Zealand again. Keep healthy.

Thomas Hauck, Hamburg, Germany.



Back to school

I note with interest and incredulity that some teachers have reacted angrily to the forthcoming move to level 3 and the subsequent return to school of our year 1 to 10 students.

Many teachers around the country have no such misgivings. On the contrary, we look forward to seeing our students again and engaging with them in our classrooms. Undoubtedly, we will need to think creatively about how to engage these young people in their learning whilst at the same time maintaining online lessons for our senior secondary students. However, these are unusual times and we understand unusual times require unusual responses.

Teachers are a resourceful and resilient group of people. If the move to level 3 allows workers to return to work then we are more than happy to have your children back at school. I agree that we are not a babysitting service but we are organisations that provide meaningful and authentic education. That this can happen sooner rather than later is welcome.

Steve English, Ngongotaha.



Ready to work

Everyone involved in this national effort against the contagion must be acknowledged and thanked.

One point: the increasing number of people the authorities are listing as "recovered" is well past 900.

If we can assume that they now have immunity to the virus, this represents a valuable, growing asset - people who can return to work.

As restrictions are eased, we will see the positive influence becoming exponential, thus contributing directly to our economic recovery.

Go NZ.

B Watkin, Devonport.



Fripperies

Dad used to advise "design your pattern to suit your cloth". I feel the elected leaders of our Super City and all other local bodies should cancel all planned rates increases for the next fiscal year.

Forget about the fripperies. Basic needs for health and safety should be priorities now. The circuses will come regardless.

Juliet Leigh, Pt Chevalier.



Ramps favoured

In response to Jan O'Connor (NZ Herald, April 16), lifts and stairs were considered by the project team for access to the Northern Pathway at Westhaven, and Princes St on the North Shore.

However, ramps were overwhelmingly preferred during public consultation last year due to concerns about lifts breaking down, ongoing maintenance, and the poor capacity of lifts to safely serve large volumes of path users, including cyclists, which would congest the pathway. The preferred design is a 5.5-metre wide ramp with a gradual gradient. This refined pathway design requires the purchase of six properties and the use of one Crown-owned property in Princes St, to provide a minimum 20-metre-wide construction area alongside the pathway and ramp structures for machinery access and movement of equipment and materials, in addition to the ramp footprint area.

Andrew Thackwray, senior manager project delivery, NZTA.



Barn dancing

Being a walker and a recreational cyclist, I have noticed that, now walkers need to keep 2m apart from other walkers, some have started walking in the cycle lanes. This, in turn, means that cyclists are then forced to use more of the road, which is okay if there isn't much traffic around.

Wouldn't it make more sense if people walked on the pavement in the same direction as traffic drives, thereby eliminating the need to keep avoiding other walkers coming from the opposite direction?

There is a ridiculous amount of "barn dancing" going on amongst walkers avoiding each other. Walkers, just use some common sense: you will still need to pass people if you are a fast walker or running.

Surely this simple solution of walkers/runners walking in the direction of traffic would avoid a lot of unnecessary stepping on to berms and bike lanes.

Brenda Barnes, St Heliers.



Comparing well

The people of New Zealand should be proud of the success achieved by its Government in combating coronavirus, and the knockers who claim we should not have gone into lockdown and given the economy priority instead should be ashamed.

As a result, the death rate has been kept very low compared with many other countries. US President Donald Trump claims that the results achieved by the US are the envy of the world, but if we had incurred deaths at the same rate as the US there would have been over 600 deaths in NZ by now. Put the other way around, US deaths from coronavirus would have been under 1000, rather than the over 40,000 actual figure, if the US had achieved the same results as NZ.

Jacinda Ardern and her team of medical advisers are to be congratulated.

David Mairs, Glendowie.



Virus name

To answer Morris Jones' question (NZ Herald, April 20), there were no Covid 1-18 viruses, and let us all hope there will be no Covid-20. Covid-19 was the official name given to the new strain of Coronavirus by the World Health Organisation.

It is a shortened version of "Coronavirus Disease 2019".

Fiona Cameron, Green Bay.



Cycling pleasure

A break in the showers. Aucklanders take to their bicycles. Not just the lycra-clad, but ordinary families. Some emulate ducks as they ride in a row: parent at the front, children follow in single file, parent at the back. Other parents ride with small children perched on special child seats. All of these people are on the roads, now largely devoid of mechanised traffic and much safer as a result.

How many people have dusted off and pumped up tyres on long-neglected bicycles? This is a good time to explore our own suburbs by bicycle. An enjoyable, cheap activity, making and strengthening connections to each other; to our local area. What will it take to keep this positive consequence of the lockdown, when we are given more freedom?

S. Brodie, Onehunga.



Short & sweet

On tax

It seems logical and sensible that the IRD should be working hard to process and complete all tax refunds to enable the taxpayers to use these funds to pay bills and survive in this unique situation. Elane Jones, Torbay.

On puzzles

What a boon your pages of puzzles are at this difficult time. They are a great resource. Thank you to the imaginative people providing them. Lucy Lamb, Epsom.

On teachers

Please do not judge all teachers as being non-intrepid and unable to meet the exceptional situation and what it needs. There are still some of us out there who can adjust, negotiate and deliver what is required. Bring it on. Richard Ghent, Freeman's Bay.

Come on, teachers. Now it's your turn to stand up and play your part in beating the virus and getting the nation back to work. Kaye Anderson, Coromandel.

I am an 80-year-old grandfather, and I would be happy to watch over a few kids at school until the teachers can get themselves together. David Millard, Papakura.

On Anzac Day

Anzac Day should be celebrated on Armistice Day this year. Armistice Day is the most appropriate other day to remember our fallen comrades and gives the powers that be time to organise. Arthur Moore, Pakuranga.

On rates

What'll it be, Auckland? A rates increase or a rates increase? Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

On sport

Sportspeople need to know that they are not above anyone else, and they certainly are not essential. Dianne Cooper, Enderley.