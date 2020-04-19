Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says there is "no value" in trying to save people who have coronavirus if it means greater social damage is caused.

We need to save our economy as fast as we can before further damage is caused, Peters told Newstalk ZB's The Weekend Collective.

The decision on whether New Zealand will move down to alert level 3 will be announced tomorrow afternoon at 4pm.

"The secret is that we keep a sense of balance," Peters said.

Advertisement

"In other words it would be of no value if we save a lot of Covid people in our approach - and yet during it we've got all sorts of things like depression, suicide, breakdowns and a whole lot of other social things having far greater social damage.

"In the end the only thing that's going to save lives, isn't just medical expertise - but an economy that's capable of providing the utilities to face the crisis."

He also hit back at those who say alert level 3 isn't much different to level 4.

Recently National's Judith Collins said level 3 is just like level 4 but with KFC.

Peters said level 3 has changed since the alert level system was introduced 30 days ago, arguing we know more now from watching the pandemic unfold both domestically and internationally.

He said level 3 means 500,000 more people can go back to work.

It's sad people have to get political in times like this, he said.

"If you can't help then get out of the way of people who are trying to help".

Advertisement

Today there are nine new confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, taking the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1431.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website