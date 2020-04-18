

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there is one new confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Whanganui Region.

The person, aged 20-29, who lives in the Whanganui District has not travelled overseas and has no known links to the seven other people with confirmed cases in the region.

Other household members of the confirmed case were tested and swabbed on Friday, 17 April. Photo / Bevan Conley

Dr Patrick O'Connor, Medical Officer of Health said the source of the infection was still under investigation.

The public health team were now following up with other household members of the confirmed case, who have all been tested on Friday, 17 April but their results are pending.

Whanganui District Health Board Chief Executive Russell Simpson urged people not to be complacent as the newest case reinforces the importance of complying with Alert Level 4 restrictions to slow the spread.

"Now is the time to be more vigilant than ever. Stay at home, stay in your bubble and if you are sick, call your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453, or visit one of the community based assessment centres in the Whanganui Region."

Patrick O'Connor, Medical Officer of Health, said the cause of the case is being investigated. Photo / Bevan Conley

The seven other people with cases have now all recovered.

‌

Three of the recovered cases were able to leave the Ruapehu district on compassionate grounds.

In response to questions from the Chronicle about criteria people need to meet to be able to move between regions on compassionate grounds the DHB said it "is a decision made locally by public health who have been monitoring them during their isolation. It is a decision made on the good judgment of those closest to the case".

‌

