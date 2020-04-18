One player in lockdown will wake up tomorrow $13.2 million dollars richer after winning Lotto Powerball tonight.

It is the first big Lotto win since the nation went into the Covid-19 lockdown last month.

The big win was made up of Powerball and a one-fifth share of Lotto Division One.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from the Manawatu/Whanganui region.

The next biggest collect was $1 million for a single ticket in Strike Four.

Four other people shared Lotto Division One - each winning $200,000 because they didn't have the Powerball number.

The numbers for tonight were: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 19.

The bonus ball was 34 and the Powerball was 1.

All Lotto tickets are being bought online during the level four lockdown.

A Hawke's Bay mother collecting $25.1 million last month. She was one of two Powerball First Division winners for the record $50 million jackpot and bought her ticket from Countdown Manukau City Mall.

Days after her win the woman said she was still in shock.

"It was a total surprise - you never think it will be you. I still can't believe it."

The Hawke's Bay woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the Triple Dip on a visit to Auckland, but didn't think she'd won.

"I saw that one of the winning tickets had been bought at the same store where I got mine - but never in a million years did I think it would be me!"

She said there's been a 'few sleepless nights' waiting for the prize to be officially confirmed by Lotto NZ Head Office.

"I've been keeping my ticket in my phone case and under my pillow at night – not that much sleeping has been happening. I've mostly been scouring the internet for my dream car," laughed the woman.

Lotto's big winners

• 85 per cent of big winners kept working, remaining in the same job as before their win

• 98 per cent of big winners still regularly buy Lotto tickets;

• 73 per cent of big winners surveyed won with a Lucky Dip ticket;

• 32 per cent were in their Lotto store when they found out they won, 27 per cent checked online and 26 per cent were watching the live Lotto draw;

• 19 per cent only told their other half, 31 per cent told their immediate family, 8 per cent told everybody and 5 per cent kept it to themselves;

• 23 per cent kept the winning ticket in their purse or wallet, 11 per cent in a drawer, and 5 per cent under their pillow.