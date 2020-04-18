The Ministry of Health will this afternoon reveal the number of new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, as well as how many people have recovered.

But, unlike most other days, health officials will not be doing a media conference at the Beehive.

Yesterday, there were just eight new cases of Covid-19 – six probable and two confirmed.

It was the first time the number of new cases has been in single digits for a month.

Advertisement

Despite this, two more deaths related to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, taking the total number of deaths to 11.

The first, a man in his 90s who died at Waikato Hospital, had been a part of the Matamata cluster.

The second death was a woman in her 80s, who died at the Burwood Hospital in Christchurch. She was the seventh person in the Rosewood Rest Home cluster to die from Covid-19.

"The fact we knew we would lose some New Zealanders to Covid-19 doesn't lessen the shock and sadness each time it happens," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said yesterday.

He added that the deaths were a "sombre reminder that we need to continue to stay home to save lives and break the chain of transmission".

Most days, Ministry of Health officials – along with senior Ministers or the Prime Minister – front a press conference.

However, there was never a plan to do them on Saturdays.

But over the last two weeks, officials have fronted to report additional Covid-19 related deaths.

Advertisement

Today's update comes just three days before the Government is set to reveal whether or not it will be extending the level 4 lockdown.

Speaking to the Nation this morning, Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash, said it looks as though New Zealand was flattening the curve.

He rejected the notion that the Government has damaged the economy needlessly.

"I don't think anyone would say we have done this without good reason."

He gave the example of New York – "people are dying by the thousands in America".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

