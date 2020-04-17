Auckland Council bosses are taking pay cuts of between 10 per cent and 20 per cent for six months.

Council chief executive Stephen Town said he and the chief executives and board chairs of the five council-controlled organisations would take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months, as it was the right thing to do in the current environment.

In addition, council and CCO executives will take a voluntary pay cut of a minimum of 10 per cent for six months, and CCO directors will voluntarily reduce their board fees by 10 per cent for six months.

"We understand how tough it is for many New Zealanders right now. While this won't have a big impact on the council's financial position, it acknowledges that as leaders we need to play our part by showing solidarity with communities and businesses," said Town, whose salary was just under $700,000 in the past financial year.

There are 20 new coronavirus cases in New Zealand as PM Jacinda Ardern reveals all Government ministers and public sector chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut.

Auckland Council chief executive Stephen Town. Photo / File

Executive and elected member salary costs at Auckland Council and CCOs*

Auckland Council

Mayor and 20 councillors: $2.56m, including Mayor Phil Goff ($279,351)

21 local boards: $7.44m

Executive team: $4.12m for 11 staff, including chief executive Stephen Town ($697,692)

Total: $14.12m

Auckland Transport

Executive team: $4,661,903m for 11 staff, including chief executive Shane Ellison ($560,000-$580,000)

Board fees: $497,700

Total: $5.16m

Watercare

Executive team: $4,638,000 for nine staff, including chief executive Raveen Jaduram ($770,000-780,000)

Board fees: $443,000

Total: $5.1m

Panuku

Executive team: $3,298,000 for nine staff, including former chief executive Roger MacDonald ($640,000-$651,000)

Board fees: $464,000

Total: $3.76m

Regional Facilities Auckland

Executive team: $3,053,000 for 11 staff, including chief executive Chris Brooks (about $480,000)

Board fees: $410,000

Total: $3.46m

Ateed

Executive team: $1.6m for five staff, including chief executive Nick Hill ($420,000-430,000)

Board fees: $323,000

Total: $1.92m

Grand total: $33.52m

* Latest figures for the 2019 financial year