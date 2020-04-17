New Zealand has recorded its lowest number of Covid-19 cases since the level 4 lockdown started - and the Government has moved to further clarify how we can live, work and play if new level 3 rules are implemented. Get all the important news and read the full stories in the links below.

Key developments in NZ

• There are two new deaths and eight new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay has confirmed. The death toll from coronavirus is now 11. One of the new deaths occurred in Waikato Hospital - a man in 90s who died yesterday. His infection was linked to the Matamata cluster. A woman in her 80s also died in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital, and was among the group moved from Rosewood rest home, where another cluster has been identified. Seven people from Rosewood have now died, while five other cases remain in a stable condition in hospital. McElnay said there could be more deaths from the group from Rosewood. In total, there have been 1409 coronavirus cases in New Zealand. Fourteen people are in hospital - three in ICU with two in a critical condition. The Government will continue to carry out targeted Covid-19 testing in "hotspots" around the country in ramped-up efforts to get an "overall picture" of the extent of community transmission.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

• Teachers have reacted angrily to new rules for level 3 of the coronavirus alert system, which they say will place them at risk, making them "babysitters" and using "teachers and children as sacrificial lambs". However, Finance Minister Grant Robertson responded to those concerns, and detailed that New Zealand schools will - at the very least - have a week after the announcement that level 4 is to be lifted to prepare for children to re-enter their gates.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

• As New Zealand waits for Monday's announcement to see whether the country will move to level 3, the Herald has found answers to some of the most burning questions about what will and won't be allowed if the level 4 lockdown is lifted.

New Zealand's third week in lockdown was it's most deadly however as new case numbers fall leaders remain optimistic going into what they hope is the last week under Level 4 restrictions.

In depth

The Auckland CBD at dawn of day 23 of New Zealand's level 4 lockdown. Photo / Michael Craig

• As New Zealand's strict lockdown continues, some have begun to look with envy at Australia's more relaxed restrictions. But is the grass really greener over the ditch? Kirsty Johnston reports.

Mike Hosking talks to Grant Robertson about moving NZ to level three on Mike Hosking Breakfast.

• You might have seen the arguments. New Zealand over-reacted by locking down. Many of those who'd die from Covid-19 likely would have died shortly anyway. Right now, the economy needs to come first. Science reporter Jamie Morton puts some facts around six of those common points permeating on social media.

Around the world

• The UK will remain in lockdown for "at least" three more weeks as Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, urged the British public to be patient. Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he recovers from Covid-19, said lifting lockdown measures would risk a second peak with more deaths and a second lockdown. "We've come too far, we've lost too many loved ones," said Raab, adding: "There is light at the end of the tunnel." He stressed that the government would not relax their lockdown unless five of its red lines were met.

• Facing a global scramble for materials, British officials bought millions of unproven kits from China in a gamble that became an embarrassment. The two Chinese companies were offering a risky proposition: Two million home test kits said to detect antibodies for the coronavirus for at least $33 million - take it or leave it. Under growing public criticism for their slow and unsteady response to the coronavirus crisis, British officials took the deal, according to a senior civil servant involved, and confidently began promising tests would be available at pharmacies in as little as two weeks. There was one problem, however. The tests didn't work.

Business update

• Sir John Key has sounded a warning about how New Zealand's economy will struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but believes New Zealand is in a better position than many countries to beat it. The former Prime Minister believes New Zealand will suffer through multiple years of a "recessionary environment" because of the damage currently being done by the coronavirus and the resulting nationwide lockdown, but argued that factors that often disadvantage New Zealand have flipped to important advantages in the quest to overcome the pandemic.

with Heather du Plessis-Allan - Are people going to break rules?

• McDonald's is gearing up for a mega reopening throughout the country, if lockdown restrictions are eased next week. When McDonald's restaurants nationwide closed their doors for lockdown, it was the first time many of their 24-hour restaurants had shut. As a result, the business now faces a mammoth and logistically challenging task of restocking and reopening 130 of their 170 outlets as New Zealand potentially moves to alert level 3, which allows drive-through access. About 10,000 staff are now being retrained to meet the new rules.

In sport

• The Sports Minister has delivered the news Kiwi sports fans didn't want to hear - there will be no sport played in New Zealand at alert level 3. While there will be potential for matches to be played at level 2, for now, sport will remain on the sideline, and the Government has also thrown doubt on the NRL's bold plan to resume their season next month.

Check our graphic for the latest case numbers in New Zealand.

