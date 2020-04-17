The Government will continue to carry out random targeted Covid-19 testing in "hotspots" around the country.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said 4241 tests were processed on Thursday as officials ramp up efforts to get an "overall picture" of the extent of community transmission ahead of the possible lift of the nationwide lockdown next week.

New Zealand on Friday recorded two more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of those who have died to 11 - though the infection rate continues to slow, with only eight new cases.

Fourteen people remain in hospital with three in ICU; two of those in a critical condition.

Advertisement

According to McElnay, more previously unknown infections have now been linked to the 16 significant clusters around the country.

On the sites of the random testing, McElnay said they'd been increasing their testing over the last few weeks but were mindful it required people to self-present.

The technical advisory group advised them that there should be targeting of "hotspots" where there were higher number of cases, with testing to take place in Auckland, Queenstown, Canterbury and five towns in the Waikato.

"The level of community transmission in New Zealand is currently low and most of the cases...have links to overseas travel or close contacts of other cases," she said.

DHBs, including in Queenstown, Waikato and Canterbury, are arranging for teams to go out into the community including through mobile testing clinics. They are also undertaking targeted testing to provide some further information about community transmission in these regions, McElnay said.

"Yesterday at Pak n Save in Queenstown, 343 supermarket workers and customers were tested. About half of those tests have already been processed and all are negative to date.

"Today a similar approach is being taken in Canterbury with another 250 people being tested at a supermarket and in Waikato there's also asymptomatic testing occurring at supermarkets in five towns - Otorohanga, Hamilton, Matamata, Cambridge and Te Awamutu."

According to McElnay, this was a deliberate attempt to "provide us with increased confidence in our data, and that will help to give us an overall picture of Covid-19 in New Zealand".

Advertisement

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay during Friday's Covid-19 update in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Asked about a Christchurch patient who reportedly retested positive after being cleared from self-isolation due to being symptom-free for 48 hours, McElnay insisted the Government's definition of a recovery was "robust".

"On our website we have our guidance for when a patient is considered to be recovered, it's 48 hours from when they're symptom-free.

"I don't know the details of that particular case...but that guidance is there and it talks also about a 10-day period from the onset of symptoms."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌