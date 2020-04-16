Three lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway remain shut after a truck ploughed into a

concrete barrier and hit two vehicles driving in the opposite direction.

Emergency services were called to the crash - near the East Tamaki Rd off-ramp - at 4pm and remain at the scene.

One southbound and two northbound lanes are still closed as crews work to clear the debris.

"Significant barrier damage means lane closure will remain in place, well into the night," an NZTA statement said.

"Traffic congestion in the area has eased. Please drive past our road crews with care as they work to clear the incident safely and quickly.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - TRUCK CRASH – 7:05PM FINAL UPDATE TWO northbound lanes and ONE southbound lane on the Southern Mwy... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - Auckland on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

A police spokesman said no injuries were reported at the scene and a crane was working to remove the truck.

"At this stage it appears the truck has collided with the barrier which has then impacted with two vehicles travelling south."

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said motorist were being warned to slow down and expect delays.

"Two lanes of the Southern Mwy are now closed in each direction between East Tamaki Rd and Te Irirangi Drive as vehicle recovery takes place," a spokesperson said on Twitter.