A nurse at Wellington Regional Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19.

Capital and Coast District Health Board chief executive Fionnagh Dougan said the nurse was involved in the care of patients with the coronavirus and this week tested positive for Covid-19.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Eight healthcare workers in Auckland's DHBs have Covid-19

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 should be recorded - union

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Three Auckland healthcare workers contract virus

• Covid-19 coronavirus: US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new infections

"They last worked on Monday, April 6, at which time they felt well, and have not worked since experiencing symptoms," Dougan said.

Advertisement

"Regional Public Health is now working with them to trace any community contacts, and colleagues they have been in direct contact with have been offered testing and support.

"No patients have been exposed, and everyone our nurse is likely to have come into contact with is well."

Dougan said it was not yet known how Covid-19 was contracted in this case.

"Our nurse was using full personal protective equipment [PPE] and had been through our PPE training programme.

"We are undertaking a thorough investigation to determine how this possible hospital transmission occurred.

"We remain in close communication with our nurse, and are providing every ongoing support that we can."

One of the nine people in New Zealand to die of Covid-19 did so at Wellington Regional Hospital.

Chrisanthos (Christo) Tzanoudakis, 87, was the father of the groom at the Bluff wedding which has spawned the biggest cluster of cases in the country alongside Marist College in Auckland.

Advertisement

On Tuesday the Ministry of Health said 107 healthcare workers had been infected with Covid-19.

Of those 56 were infected outside of work including links to travel, and 46 were either infected by a colleague who contracted it outside work, or infected through exposure to a sick patient or rest home resident.

Last week two nurses were confirmed positive with Covid-19 at Waikato Hospital.

They alleged through the New Zealand Nurses Organisation that they were told to take PPE off by senior staff, while dealing with a patient with respiratory symptoms.

It's understood since then a third nurse tested positive with the coronavirus at Waikato Hospital.

‌

After the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists called for reporting of Covid-19 cases among healthcare professionals, the Ministry of Health began announcing numbers.

Yesterday there was a total of 1401 confirmed cases in New Zealand, with more than half of those now recovered.

Twelve people remained in hospital, two in critical condition, and 15 new cases were confirmed.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website