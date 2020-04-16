The Governor-General is the latest public official to dock their pay and will donate 20 per cent of her salary over the next six months.

Dame Patsy Reddy says she's making the move to show leadership and support for sectors of the community affected during the pandemic.

"I am very conscious of the impact of the current situation on all New Zealanders and feel it is important to offer support to organisations helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community."

Dame Patsy will donate to the Order of St John, Women's Refuge, KidsCan, the SPCA and the Arts Foundation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday revealed all ministers and public sector chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut for six months. This would her salary cut by more than $45,000.

"I absolutely accept that this is not going to change the Government books. But for us it was about leadership. A lot of people are taking a huge hit right now," she said.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges has also stated he will take the pay cut, seeing his $288,900 salary drop by $28,890.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, who was set to earn $528,000 in the current year, will also see his pay cut by about $52,800 right at the time he's never been busier.

The Remuneration Authority sets the salaries for all local body politicians across the country.