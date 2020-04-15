

There has been no increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Hawke's Bay in three days, with the total in the region remaining at 41 on Thursday.



The nationwide total is now 1401.

At the coronavirus update on Thursday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were a total of 15 new cases on Thursday.

There were six new confirmed cases and nine new probable cases around the country.

Twelve people are in hospital, with three are in ICU and two are in a critical condition.

The last confirmed case, on Monday, a woman in her 40s, was a Hawke's Bay District Health Board healthcare worker, who had worked for a short time at Gladys Mary Care Home within its dementia group of residents already placed in isolation away from others.

Their case increased the Ruby Princess cluster number to 19 on Wednesday.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said on Wednesday there had been 2276 people swabbed across Hawke's Bay.

Jones said more referrals for Covid-19 testing by frontline health professionals were needed in order to gain a true picture of the disease in the region.

"We need to make the most of this to detect all possible cases and to ensure there is no community transmission before lifting level 4 restrictions," he said.

"I am sending an updated advisory to all frontline healthcare workers across the region to step up their testing regimes and refer anyone showing symptoms, even mild, to community-based assessment centres for testing."

While anyone with symptoms included in the current case definition should be tested, Jones said it was particularly important for essential service workers to be tested if feeling unwell, given they had spent more time out of their bubble during the Level 4 lockdown period.

"I urge anyone feeling unwell to take their symptoms, even if mild, seriously," he said. "We must take advantage of this Level 4 lockdown period to get the most accurate picture as we can of this disease in our region in order to contain it and stop any spread."

Community-based assessment centres, where people are referred for testing, are operating in Hastings, Napier, Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay.

