You might have seen the arguments. New Zealand over-reacted by locking down. Many of those who'd die from Covid-19 likely would have died shortly anyway. Right now, the economy needs to come first. Science reporter

Elimination isn't necessary and we can get a good result for New Zealand without it

Lots of people will die because they can't access surgeries

Many elderly that could die from Covid-19 would have died shortly anyway

Lots of people will get sick or die because of the impact to the economy and we can ease this by lifting restrictions right now

There's been much confusion about why mortality rates between certain countries differ so wildly

With just 1400 or so cases, this hasn't been as bad for New Zealand as we were first led to believe.