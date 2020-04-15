It is time for Jacinda and her team to gather all the data that is now available around the world re the coronavirus and assess the next course of action.

Now that we have almost sealed our border by insisting everyone entering the country is quarantined for 14 days we can properly contain the coronavirus.

It appears that the virus mainly attacks our elderly who have pre-existing health conditions and would more than likely have succumbed to the normal flu.

Is it therefore necessary to subject the whole country to lockdown and continue the harm that is being done to our fragile economy?

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.



It might be a taxing time

I hope that, once this crisis has passed, we take the opportunity to become a better country with a Government which has the means and mandate to maintain a strong social structure. We need to make sure rest home and social workers as well as those working in public health are properly paid, and a good quality free service is available to all. The profit-driven private model is unable to do this.

We need a well-funded public sector, if we are to thrive as a country. Before the onset of Covid-19, we were neglecting many serious problems, such as poverty, inequality and climate change. Only government policy can address these issues, and they need the funding to do it.

To achieve this, we need to pay more tax. Those who complain about all forms of tax, as if it's an unfair burden, should think again. We must take this opportunity to become a better place after the pandemic, and willingly pay our share.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.



Support the elderly

There has been some suggestion that investing in saving the lives of the elderly places an unfair burden on the young who will apparently shoulder the burden as a result. Those mooting that have either overlooked the fact that the generation most at risk, those in their 80s and over, are exactly those whose hard work got us where we are today. Anyone and everyone born pre-1945 will have grown up in times of financial disaster and the tragedy of death from war. These are not only the businesspeople, but the plumbers, the teachers, the mothers and fathers who worked tirelessly, always paid tax and never claimed a benefit till they were on the pension. They made a huge contribution. Thank God that we have a country run by the A-team of Ardern and Ashley, and those who support them.

John Buchan, Waiake.



Bleating, nonsensical letter

Stunning to read in the Herald a letter bleating about the possibility of erosion of democracy, loss of our rights and the emergence of a police state — all introduced under the guise of Covid-19 regulations.

Hard to believe that I was reading such nonsense — to say nothing of the insult to the army of folk who are risking their health to offer protection to the community. We will never be able to thank them properly.

Geraldine Taylor, Remuera.



Good on you Raewyn and Ray

Your correspondent Raewyn Tremaine has penned the most intelligently written letter I have read in 50 years of reading this newspaper. Raewyn nailed it right on the head. We are definitely losing our democratic rights, but it is all part of a socialist agenda. The only thing Raewyn forgot to mention was the electioneering going on in the name of "virus-fighting". Good on Ray Hoy too for having a go at the wedding crashers. Common sense has gone right out the window.

Rod Kane, Henderson.



We deserve better

Madam Wu, the Chinese ambassador to NZ recently said "When sailing through uncharted waters, it is vitally important to firmly hold the rudder, carefully steering to avoid the rocks." I would like to ask why NZ's new General Consul to Hong Kong has had accreditation to her post delayed for 1.5 months by the Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong? At this point this inaction can only be seen as a political retaliation for New Zealand's actions against WHO's advice, which now have been seen to be totally justified. We deserve better from our northern partner.

Justine Tang, Auckland.



Showing true colours

Hone Harawira has shown his true colours: while he has been crowing about putting up roadblocks to stop people going in the Far North and infecting "his people", he goes for a road trip. Did he not think that with him going out of his bubble and into other people's bubbles that he could be spreading the virus? Why does he think that he is above the law?

R Wilson, Waipu.



Council in its own bubble

In the midst of the Covid-19 Crisis where firms are going to the wall, people are becoming jobless, many have an uncertain future and the country is facing a recession or depression, Auckland's mayor is still aiming to increase our rates by 3.5 per cent this year. What sort of bubble are he and the councillors actually living in? Not a realistic one, but we should feel comforted that he and his councillors are considering pay cuts! Council needs to come to its senses and realise we are living in a different world. To maintain the status quo is not acceptable.

J R Jones, Mairangi Bay.



It's ridiculous

A person goes out for their local "health and sanity" walk. They trip over and suffer minor grazing. Along comes a good Samaritan who is keen to offer a lift home, but he stands back wondering if this is the correct thing to do. What a ridiculous situation we have been placed in.

Linda Lang, Henderson.



Sydney bridge example

The Sydney Harbour Bridge cycle lane's North Shore exit/entrance has for many years been a major trial for cyclists. They have had to carry their bike up or down 55 stairs.

After community consultation the state government listened to the views of the Milsons Point residents who did not want their harbour views impeded. It has opted to install lifts. Has this option been considered by NZTA? It must be preferable to the proposal to plunder seven historic homes.

Jan O'Connor, Hauraki.



It may not get that bad

I'm not sure worst-case scenarios are helpful to our recovery from this virus pandemic. Too much of a beat-up with worst-possible scenarios could be designed to make the Government look better if it doesn't get that bad. .

G R Weston, Warkworth.



Expertise and opinion

David Seymour's opinion piece (Herald, April 14) and the interview with Professor Michael Baker provide an excellent comparison of opinion versus expertise.

As the rest of the world slowly goes to hell, New Zealand's course is being guided by expertise. But that's just my opinion.

Peter Reid, Blockhouse Bay.



Thanks to nurses

It is worth noting 2020 is the International Year of the Nurse. What better way to reflect nurses' value than in this pandemic. It puts the focus on these healthcare professionals in a way not normally tested. It was pleasing to read the report on nurse Jenny McGee being acknowledged for exceptional care of Boris Johnson during his stay in hospital with Covid-19. Jenny being a Kiwi allowed us to claim some of her honour.

I also read many congratulatory comments from New Zealanders, many stating how proud they felt and what an achievement for a Kiwi nurse. I do not want to take anything away from McGee as I think this is great to hear, but I wanted to remind those making comments that nurses in NZ are making sacrifices.

We are hearing of exceptional contributions to the wellbeing of patients. Consider the situation in lockdown of a dying elderly patient without their loved ones. It would be the nurse who remained at the bedside of these elderly.

Above all, it is the compassion and comfort shown by our nurses in these challenging situations that resonates with me — taking on the role of significant others in these circumstances.

No amount of remuneration can compensate for that.

Let's applaud them. Frontline, community and rest home carers all are worthy of our thanks.

Sandra D Moore, Hamilton.



Short & sweet

On roadblocks

I am incensed by the police condoning and supporting the unauthorised and illegal roadblocks springing up around the country. By doing so they are failing in their duty to uphold the law without fear or favour. Instead, it appears the police can now pick and choose which citizens must abide by the law, and which can undertake unlawful activities with impunity. This is a sorry state of affairs.

Susan Short, Meadowbank.

On cyclists

I've been riding my pushbike nearly every day during lockdown, but on the uncongested roads, where they belong. To all of you who ride on the footpath, get off it, because the days I do walk I'm sick and tired of worrying about being hit when I'm trying to relax on my stroll listening to music; not keeping an ear or eye out for you hurtling towards me.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.

On learning

Laptops? Claptrap. Have we missed an opportunity to teach primary children to use, and enjoy, pencil, paper and books? A couple of months without digital might be the greatest gift we could give them.

Barry Williamson, Te Akau.

On Bloomfield

What a huge asset Dr Ashley Bloomfield is. Strong, organised, coherent and on top of his game. We are so lucky to have him. Would we could see more of his calibre in our MPs, mayors and council officials.

Graham Astley, Epsom.