Infectious disease expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles is answering coronavirus questions live on video.

The microbiologist is today discussing why it's important to keep with our lockdown, despite calls for New Zealand to come out of it early.

Watch the live stream and send through questions to NZcovid@gmail.com.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website