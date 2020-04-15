A charity which has been providing free food parcels to the needy is now calling on locals to "have a heart" and "expand their bubble" by opening up their homes to stranded Indian nationals during the lockdown.

But questions are being asked about whether this could be in breach of lockdown rules.

Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust's spokesman Jeet Suchdev said between 35 to 40 individuals and families were in urgent need of a place to stay after running out of money to pay for their accommodation.

A Facebook post seeking Kiwis to host stranded Indian families. Photo / Supplied

In a Facebook post Suchdev said: "We have many Indian families who are unable to return to India due to lockdown as no flights are leaving Auckland. I am looking for kind hearted people who can host/accommodate one family each until they are able to fly back to India."

Advertisement

Police said it was now aware of the social media post and "will speak with the individual concerned".

"We are focused on engaging with and educating the public around the requirements of alert level 4," a police spokesman said.

Jeet Suchdev, of Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust, is helping Indian nationals stranded in NZ. Photo / File

Suchdev said his charity had been receiving "numerous calls" from desperate Indians who had no way to get home.

"They are in tears, they have no more money and don't even know whether they are going to have a place to stay tonight," he said.

"We are just calling on our fellow Kiwis to have a heart, and if you have a spare room, to expand your bubble and take on a person or a family. These are people who do not have Covid-19 and have been living in lockdown in hotel rooms."

MBIE says charity organisations distributing food parcels during lockdown are deemed essential services. Photo / File

Under lockdown rules, the bubble is made up of people who share a household, which could include flatmates, parents, siblings, children and partner.

People have not been allowed to have physical contact with anyone outside their bubble since the lockdown started at 11.59pm on March 25.

A Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment spokeswoman said food parcels from charitable organisations were considered an essential service.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What will life be like out of lockdown at level 3?

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Photo shows lack of physical distancing on Ruby Princess cruise ship

• Covid 19 Coronavirus: PM, ministers and public CEOs take 20% pay cut; 20 new cases today

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Man in 70s dies at home, possibly from virus, in Invercargill

"They may not distribute cooked prepared meals, but can deliver whole foods," she said.

"Delivery must be contactless and the provider must operate safely within the general health guidelines such as physical separation and hygiene."

The ministry however did not keep a register of how many charities were providing food services during the lockdown.

"We expect businesses and providers to act responsibly in the interests of keeping everyone safe. This includes both providers and the public making the right calls about what is an essential good," the spokeswoman said.

"Butchers, bakers, green grocers, and vegetable producers can also deliver 'whole foods' as long as it is done in a contactless way with orders taken online or via the phone, and their processes follow strict Covid-19 health guidelines such as physical separation and hygiene."

The Government confirmed this week that it was looking to charter flights to bring Kiwis stranded in India because of the Covid-19 pandemic home.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the Government was in discussion with airlines and international partners "to help those New Zealanders stranded in India return home".

Suchdev said he was hopeful the same flights could also help take the stranded Indian nationals back to India.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

People needing accommodation during the lockdown can ring 0508 754 163.

There is a cost for temporary accommodation, which the ministry will work out with each individual about how to meet the cost.